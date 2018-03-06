By EUOBSERVER

Thousands of Czechs took to the streets on Monday evening protesting that the parliament has appointed Zdenek Ondracek, a communist-era ex-riot squad officer, to head the Czech parliament's committee overseeing police wrongdoing. In 1989, Ondracek's police unit used water cannon, clubs, and dogs to disperse anti-regime protests. Prime minister Andrej Babis is depending on the support of 15 Communist party MPs to keep his government in power.