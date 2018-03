By EUOBSERVER

Greenland's social democrat prime minister Kim Kielsen called for parliamentary elections on Monday. The vote for the 31-seat parliament, the Landstinget, is due on 17 or 24 April, Kielsen told state broadcaster KNR. Greenland is a self-ruling Arctic country with a population of about 56,000 people. All current draft bills under consideration in parliament will be scrapped, including a disputed fisheries reform.