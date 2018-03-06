Ticker
Northern Irish party says draft EU Brexit deal 'overreaches'
By EUOBSERVER
Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster said Tuesday the EU's draft Brexit agreement included "omissions and overreaches" after meeting with Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator. Foster said the draft text gave too much emphasis on the possibility of aligning Northern Ireland with the EU regulations after Brexit, while not including guarantees that there would be no barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.