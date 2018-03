By EUOBSERVER

Frenchman Bernard Arnault is Europe's richest man and number four richest in the world, according to Forbes 2018 annual ranking of the world's billionaires. Record results at his luxury goods empire LVMH and a deal to buy Christian Dior helped boost his fortune to €60bn. Czech president Andrej Babis is number 456 on the list, putting his agribusiness firm, Agrofert, into trusts when becoming PM.