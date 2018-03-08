Thursday

Opposition led by France and Italy is growing against the possible candidacy of Jens Weidmann, the head of Germany's central bank, for president of the European Central Bank. Weidmann is a strong opponent of the monetary policies of current ECB chief Mario Draghi. According to the Financial Times, the German government now considers that it would have to make too many concessions on eurozone governance to secure Weidmann's appointment.

On International Womens' Day, it is time to dispel some misconceptions, deliberate or otherwise, about the Istanbul Convention, which protects women from domestic violence - but has not yet been signed by every member state of the Council of Europe.

EU states tackle Dublin asylum reform 'line by line'

A Friends of the Presidency group, set up by the Bulgarian EU presidency, has sifted through the European Commission's proposal to reform Dublin, an EU asylum law that has sparked widespread political tensions and divisions.

