By EUOBSERVER

Opposition led by France and Italy is growing against the possible candidacy of Jens Weidmann, the head of Germany's central bank, for president of the European Central Bank. Weidmann is a strong opponent of the monetary policies of current ECB chief Mario Draghi. According to the Financial Times, the German government now considers that it would have to make too many concessions on eurozone governance to secure Weidmann's appointment.