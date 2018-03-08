Thursday

New Amsterdam medicines agency HQ to cost €255m

By

Dutch deputy interior affairs minister Raymond Knops signed a building contract Thursday for the new European Medicines Agency headquarters. The €255m deal with the Dura Vermeer company will include construction of the Amsterdam building and twenty years of maintenance. The Netherlands had expected to spend €250m-€300m. The building is scheduled to be finished by mid-November 2019. Next week MEPs vote on whether to approve the EMA relocation to Amsterdam.

EU campaigners cry foul on sexual harassment

An MEP taking a lead against sexual harassment in the European parliament says Antonio Tajani should have remained in Brussels to accept a petition for EU wide reform.

Poland defends judicial reforms, warns against EU pressure

Prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki presented the Commission with 94-pages of arguments backing Warsaw's controversial judicial reforms - while his EU minister warns that constant conflict with Brussels could stoke anti-European sentiment.

Opinion

Does the EU have a Syria strategy?

Instability in the Mediterranean region is not in the long-term interest of Europe - that means mobilising leverage that the EU has in other areas to incentivise hard-nosed actors in Moscow, Tehran and Ankara to agree to the EU's vision.

