Dutch deputy interior affairs minister Raymond Knops signed a building contract Thursday for the new European Medicines Agency headquarters. The €255m deal with the Dura Vermeer company will include construction of the Amsterdam building and twenty years of maintenance. The Netherlands had expected to spend €250m-€300m. The building is scheduled to be finished by mid-November 2019. Next week MEPs vote on whether to approve the EMA relocation to Amsterdam.