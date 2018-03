By EUOBSERVER

The ECB's governing council confirmed on Thursday that it will continue asset purchases worth €30bn each month "until the end of September 2018, or beyond, if necessary", but took one small step back from crisis mode, ditching a promise repeated since December 2016 to bump up economic stimulus "if the outlook becomes less favourable". "It's the confirmation that normalisation is on track," ING strategist, Viraj Patel, told CNBC.