By EUOBSERVER

Madeleine de Cock Buning, chairwoman of an EU expert group on fake news, told Dutch state broadcaster NOS on Sunday she thought maintaining lists on fake news like the 'EU vs disinformation' website "was very risky". "As government you should stay far away from deciding what is true and what is not true," said De Cock Buning. The NOS said the group would present its results on Monday.