Ticker
Slovak interior minister resigns after protests
By EUOBSERVER
Slovak interior minister Robert Kalinak resigned on Monday. Kalinak, who has been suspected of corruption in several cases, was under growing pressure after the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his partner Martina Kusnirova on 25 February. The minister's resignation comes after tens of thousands people demonstrated over the weekend against the government, its handling of the murder and its lack of action against corruption.