12th Mar 2018

Ticker

Slovak interior minister resigns after protests

By

Slovak interior minister Robert Kalinak resigned on Monday. Kalinak, who has been suspected of corruption in several cases, was under growing pressure after the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his partner Martina Kusnirova on 25 February. The minister's resignation comes after tens of thousands people demonstrated over the weekend against the government, its handling of the murder and its lack of action against corruption.

Opinion

The Chechnya LGBT crisis – one year on

A year on from a violent 'purge' of suspected gay men in Chechnya, no culprits have been brought to justice. More than 100 victims were detained, with some tortured and others believed to have been murdered.

Stakeholder

An opportunity to help shape a better future of Europe

Political events of the last 18 months have prompted much soul searching and debate over the future of Europe. Romanian MEP, Laurentiu Rebega, believes that the European Conservatives and Reformists Group will best serve his constituents.

No-deal Brexit could cost €65bn a year

A no-deal Brexit would cost UK and EU firms £58 billion (€65bn) a year, but the cost could be just £31 billion if the UK stayed in a customs union.

Agenda

'Selmayrgate' moves to the EU Parliament This WEEK

As a global trade war looms over the new US steel tariffs, the EU's attention will shift to Strasbourg - where MEPs are expected to debate the Martin Selmayr appointment, trade, Brexit, journalism and the budget.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Condemns MEP Ana Gomes’s Anti-Semitic Remark, Calls for Disciplinary Action
  2. EPSUEU Commissioners Deny 9.8 Million Workers Legal Minimum Standards on Information Rights
  3. ACCAAppropriate Risk Management is Crucial for Effective Strategic Leadership
  4. EPSUWill the Circular Economy be an Economy With no Workers?
  5. European Jewish CongressThe 2018 European Medal of Tolerance Goes to Prince Albert II of Monaco
  6. FiscalNoteGlobal Policy Trends: What to Watch in 2018
  7. Human Rights and Democracy NetworkPromoting Human Rights and Democracy in the Next Eu Multiannual Financial Framework
  8. Mission of China to the EUDigital Cooperation a Priority for China-EU Relations
  9. ECTACompetition must prevail in the quest for telecoms investment
  10. European Friends of ArmeniaTaking Stock of 30 Years of EU Policy on the Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: How Can the EU Contribute to Peace?
  11. ILGA EuropeCongratulations Finland!
