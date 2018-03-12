By EUOBSERVER

German chancellor Angela Merkel, as leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), signed Monday the agreement for a coalition government with Horst Seehofer, the leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU), the CDU's Bavarian sister party, and Olaf Scholz, the acting leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD). The signing puts an end to a period of political uncertainty since last September's elections. Merkel will be sworn in on Thursday.