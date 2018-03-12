Monday

Freedom of Information requests put Slovak journalist at risk

The killers of Jan Kuciak, a Slovak journalist investigating mafia embezzlement of EU funds, likely found out what he was working on and where he lived from an official who leaked the information after handling one of Kuciak's freedom-of-information requests, according to research by Actualny.sk, a Slovak website where he worked. "The information was leaked by the police, prosecutors, courts, or office workers," Marek Vagovic, Kuciak's former editor, said Monday.

EU told to create coalition against fake news

After almost two months of talks, a panel of experts set up by the EU commission have issued a series of recommendations on how to fight fake news or what they prefer to term 'disinformation'.

The Chechnya LGBT crisis – one year on

A year on from a violent 'purge' of suspected gay men in Chechnya, no culprits have been brought to justice. More than 100 victims were detained, with some tortured and others believed to have been murdered.

An opportunity to help shape a better future for Europe

Political events of the last 18 months have prompted much soul searching and debate over the future of Europe. Romanian MEP, Laurentiu Rebega, believes that the European Conservatives and Reformists Group will best serve his constituents.

