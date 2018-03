By EUOBSERVER

UK prime minister Theresa May said it was "highly likely" Russia either ordered the assassination of Sergei Skripal, a former spy, in the UK, or "lost control" of its stock of nerve agent toxins. She said she had questioned Moscow and that if its answers were not credible she would treat events as "an unlawful use of force" by Russia against the UK, meriting "extensive measures", or sanctions, in response.