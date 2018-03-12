Ticker
EP committee approves Amsterdam as EMA seat
By EUOBSERVER
The European Parliament's committee in charge of health affairs accepted on Monday evening the decision to relocate the European Medicines Agency from London to Amsterdam. MEPs voted to accept the move, but added several amendments to voice their discontent with the process, which did not involve the EU parliament. They also want the Dutch government to inform MEPs every three months of progress of the construction of the new headquarters.