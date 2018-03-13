Ticker
Report: Belgium ignored Kosovo food fraud tipoff for 18 months
By EUOBSERVER
Food safety authorities from Kosovo informed their Belgian counterparts of possible food fraud in September 2016, but the Belgians only began investigating last February, Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws reported Tuesday. A Belgian company reportedly exported twelve-year-old meat to Kosovo with falsified labels. Belgian agriculture minister Denis Ducarme said he would order an audit of the Belgian food agency.