Tuesday

13th Mar 2018

Ticker

MEPs mandate talks on €500m defence fund

By

Members of the European Parliament gave their centre-right French colleague Francoise Grossetete a mandate to negotiate with national governments about the conditions of the proposed €500m European Defence Industrial Development Programme. 471 MEPs approved her report, which would exclude weapons of mass destruction and fully autonomous weapons from eligibility. 195 MEPs voted against. "We don't need more money, we need more efficiency," said German left-wing MEP Reinhard Buetikofer.

Column / Brussels Bytes

EU e-privacy proposal risks breaking 'Internet of Things'

EU policymakers need to clarify that the e-privacy should not apply to most Internet of Things devices. The current proposal require explicit user consent in all cases - which is not practical.

Threat to collapse Fico coalition after journalist killing

Junior coalition partner Most-Hid wants Slovaks to vote for a new parliament, after the killing of a journalist. "If talks about early elections fail, Most-Hid will exit the ruling coalition," its leader Bela Bugar said.

EU parliament united against Selmayr promotion

MEPs rallied against the stellar promotion of the new EU commission's secretary general, amid broader fears that the institution's integrity was in tatters, further weakening its credibility when tackling rule of law issues.

News in Brief

  1. Barnier tells UK: time to face Brexit 'hard facts'
  2. EU countries agree accountants and tax advisors measure
  3. MEPs mandate talks on €500m defence fund
  4. Report: Belgium ignored Kosovo food fraud tipoff for 18 months
  5. Trump moves to appoint new ambassador to EU
  6. Soros-backed university to open satellite campus in Vienna
  7. Denmark on course for historic lock-out of state employees
  8. German industry presents wish list for Brexit

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAWatch UNESDA’s president toast its 60th anniversary year
  2. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Condemns MEP Ana Gomes’s Anti-Semitic Remark, Calls for Disciplinary Action
  3. EPSUEU Commissioners Deny 9.8 Million Workers Legal Minimum Standards on Information Rights
  4. ACCAAppropriate Risk Management is Crucial for Effective Strategic Leadership
  5. EPSUWill the Circular Economy be an Economy With no Workers?
  6. European Jewish CongressThe 2018 European Medal of Tolerance Goes to Prince Albert II of Monaco
  7. FiscalNoteGlobal Policy Trends: What to Watch in 2018
  8. Human Rights and Democracy NetworkPromoting Human Rights and Democracy in the Next Eu Multiannual Financial Framework
  9. Mission of China to the EUDigital Cooperation a Priority for China-EU Relations
  10. ECTACompetition must prevail in the quest for telecoms investment
  11. European Friends of ArmeniaTaking Stock of 30 Years of EU Policy on the Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: How Can the EU Contribute to Peace?
  12. ILGA EuropeCongratulations Finland!

Latest News

  1. EU e-privacy proposal risks breaking 'Internet of Things'
  2. Far-right Salvini in Strasbourg rant as he jostles for Italy PM job
  3. Trump tariffs: Europe - we have a problem
  4. EU 'stands with' UK on alleged Russian attack
  5. Threat to collapse Fico coalition after journalist killing
  6. EU parliament united against Selmayr promotion
  7. German underspend on defence to blame for Trump tariffs
  8. EU told to create coalition against fake news