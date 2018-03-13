Ticker
EU countries agree accountants and tax advisors measure
By EUOBSERVER
EU finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to measures to increase transparency on activities by tax intermediaries. According to the text, which member states have to put into their legislation before 31 December 2019, "tax advisors, accountants and lawyers that design and/or promote tax planning schemes" will have to report schemes that are considered potentially aggressive, and member states will have to automatically exchange the information through a centralised database.