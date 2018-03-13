Tuesday

EU countries agree accountants and tax advisors measure

EU finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to measures to increase transparency on activities by tax intermediaries. According to the text, which member states have to put into their legislation before 31 December 2019, "tax advisors, accountants and lawyers that design and/or promote tax planning schemes" will have to report schemes that are considered potentially aggressive, and member states will have to automatically exchange the information through a centralised database.

EU e-privacy proposal risks breaking 'Internet of Things'

EU policymakers need to clarify that the e-privacy should not apply to most Internet of Things devices. The current proposal require explicit user consent in all cases - which is not practical.

Threat to collapse Fico coalition after journalist killing

Junior coalition partner Most-Hid wants Slovaks to vote for a new parliament, after the killing of a journalist. "If talks about early elections fail, Most-Hid will exit the ruling coalition," its leader Bela Bugar said.

EU parliament united against Selmayr promotion

MEPs rallied against the stellar promotion of the new EU commission's secretary general, amid broader fears that the institution's integrity was in tatters, further weakening its credibility when tackling rule of law issues.

