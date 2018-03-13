Ticker
Commission proposes European Labour Authority
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission adopted a legislative proposal for the establishment of a European Labour Authority on Tuesday. The EU agency will be tasked with assisting member states "in matters relating to cross-border labour mobility and the coordination of social security systems". Its annual budget would gradually increase from €11m in 2019 to €52m in 2024. The European Parliament and national governments need to approve the proposal before it becomes law.