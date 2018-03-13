By EUOBSERVER

Europol, the joint EU police agency, should co-investigate the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak with Slovak authorities, Claude Moraes, a British centre-left MEP who visited Slovakia as part of a European Parliament mission last week, has said. "All the indications are that it is an organised mafia-style killing and we think not enough is being done," he told British newspaper The Guardian. Europol is already assisting Slovak police on forensics.