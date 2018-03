By EUOBSERVER

Decisions on making MEP's expense allowances more transparent have been postponed until April. The bureau, an internal parliamentary body composed of the president and vice-presidents, was supposed to deliberate on Monday (12 March) the €4,400 lump sum each MEP receives monthly to pay for expenses. "Not everyone was present apparently that should be there to deal with it, so it is April," said Dutch left-wing MEP Dennis de Jong.