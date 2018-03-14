By EUOBSERVER

Finance ministers of Ireland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Hungary, Malta and the Netherlands used Tuesday's council meeting to criticise finance commissioner Pierre Moscovici, who pointed out last week their "aggressive tax plannings". Moscovici's comments were "unhelpful" and "unfair", said Ireland's Paschal Donohoe, according to the Irish Times. The controversy comes as Moscovici is to present a plan to tax digital companies, which the countries also oppose.