Ticker
Seven member states challenge EU digital tax plan
By EUOBSERVER
Finance ministers of Ireland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Hungary, Malta and the Netherlands used Tuesday's council meeting to lobby against finance commissioner Pierre Moscovici's plans to tax major internet companies, with Ireland's Paschal Donohoe calling the taxes "unhelpful" and "unfair", according to the Irish Times. Larger member states including France and Germany support the tax which will be discussed by EU leaders at a summit next week.