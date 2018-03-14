Wednesday

Finance ministers of Ireland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Hungary, Malta and the Netherlands used Tuesday's council meeting to lobby against finance commissioner Pierre Moscovici's plans to tax major internet companies, with Ireland's Paschal Donohoe calling the taxes "unhelpful" and "unfair", according to the Irish Times. Larger member states including France and Germany support the tax which will be discussed by EU leaders at a summit next week.

The EU got "limited" effect for the €9bn it spent trying to modernise Turkey in recent years, auditors have said. Turkey has been "backsliding" on reforms since 2013 due to "lack of political will", the European Court of Auditors found.

EU policymakers need to clarify that the e-privacy should not apply to most Internet of Things devices. The current proposal require explicit user consent in all cases - which is not practical.

  1. Martens CentreEuropean Defence Union: Time to Aim High?
  2. UNESDAWatch UNESDA’s President Toast Its 60th Anniversary Year
  3. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Condemns MEP Ana Gomes’s Anti-Semitic Remark, Calls for Disciplinary Action
  4. EPSUEU Commissioners Deny 9.8 Million Workers Legal Minimum Standards on Information Rights
  5. ACCAAppropriate Risk Management is Crucial for Effective Strategic Leadership
  6. EPSUWill the Circular Economy be an Economy With no Workers?
  7. European Jewish CongressThe 2018 European Medal of Tolerance Goes to Prince Albert II of Monaco
  8. FiscalNoteGlobal Policy Trends: What to Watch in 2018
  9. Human Rights and Democracy NetworkPromoting Human Rights and Democracy in the Next Eu Multiannual Financial Framework
  10. Mission of China to the EUDigital Cooperation a Priority for China-EU Relations
  11. ECTACompetition must prevail in the quest for telecoms investment
  12. European Friends of ArmeniaTaking Stock of 30 Years of EU Policy on the Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: How Can the EU Contribute to Peace?

