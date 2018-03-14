By EUOBSERVER

Luis de Guindos, the Spanish candidate to become the next vice-president of the European Central Bank, managed to receive only a weak approval from the European parliament. MEPs in the Strasbourg plenary on Wednesday voted 331 for his appointment, 306 against, with 65 abstentions. "From the start, we had our doubts about the candidacy of Luis de Guindos to the ECB," said French centre-left MEP Pervenche Beres in a statement.