Wednesday

14th Mar 2018

Ticker

ECB 'vice-president' gets weak backing from EU parliament

By

Luis de Guindos, the Spanish candidate to become the next vice-president of the European Central Bank, managed to receive only a weak approval from the European parliament. MEPs in the Strasbourg plenary on Wednesday voted 331 for his appointment, 306 against, with 65 abstentions. "From the start, we had our doubts about the candidacy of Luis de Guindos to the ECB," said French centre-left MEP Pervenche Beres in a statement.

EU seeks another €3bn Turkey migrant deal

Money should flow despite concerns about the Turkish regime, the Commission said. EU should "pressure" African states to take back unwanted migrants, it added.

New pesticides committee begins work on EU approvals

The new European Parliament committee will try to restore citizens' trust in the procedure after the glyphosate affair. Its 30 members have some experience on pesticide issues - but different positions.

EU billions had 'limited' effect in Turkey, audit finds

The EU got "limited" effect for the €9bn it spent trying to modernise Turkey in recent years, auditors have said. Turkey has been "backsliding" on reforms since 2013 due to "lack of political will", the European Court of Auditors found.

