By EUOBSERVER

The UK will expel 23 Russian diplomats in reaction to the alleged use of nerve gas by Russia in the country in an attempt to murder former spy Sergi Skripal and his daughter. Prime minister Theresa May condemned Russia's "complete disdain" after she called for explanations. She told MPs her government will take new anti-espionage measures, increase surveillance of Russia's activities, and consider adopting Magnitsky-type sanctions on Russian assets.