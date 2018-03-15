Ticker
Slovenian PM resigns over court ruling and public sector strikes
By EUOBSERVER
Slovenian prime minister Miro Cerar unexpectedly resigned on Wednesday after the country's top court annulled a September referendum that approved a €1bn railway project - the centre-left government's biggest investment programme. Cerar has lately been under growing pressure from strikes and protests by public-sector workers including teachers, police and nurses demanding higher pay. The resignation comes a few months ahead of general election which was expected in June.