Slovak prime minister Robert Fico informed the country's president Andrej Kiska late Wednesday night that he is prepared to step down if the president accepts that the current coalition can continue for the rest of its term without early elections. The offer comes five days after some 120,000 people protested alleged corruption and the killing of Jan Kuciak, a 27-year-old investigative reporter. Fico has been prime minister since 2012.