By EUOBSERVER

The speaker of the Estonian parliament, Eiki Nestor, has joined his Polish, Latvian and Lithuanian counterparts in signing an open letter urging other EU states to protest against Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, saying it is "intended to make EU states dependent on Russian energy." "Estonia considers Nord Stream 2 a political project," Nestor said, urging the EU to update its gas directive as soon as possible.