By EUOBSERVER

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) confirmed on Wednesday the cancellation of registration of Crocs' design because the clog was made available to the public for over 12 months before its registration at the EU's intellectual property office (EUIPO). Because Crocs was presented at a boat show in Florida in 2002 and also featured on the company's website, Crocs was too late when it sought its patent in 2004.