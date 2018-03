By EUOBSERVER

Half of Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad's fortune, which has an estimated worth of €37bn, will be used to develop business activity in rural northern Sweden. "He wanted to make it possible for people to live there, and not have to leave," Ikea foundation director Per Heggenes told Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter, who first revealed the contents of the Ikea founder's will. Kamprad died in January at the age of 91.