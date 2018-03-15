Thursday

15th Mar 2018

Ticker

Auditors: EU farm 'simplification' made subsidies more complex

By

The 2013 reform of the EU's common agriculture policy made the farmers' subsidy scheme more complex, the European Court of Auditors said in a report on Thursday. The aim was simplification, but instead exemptions led to increased burden on national administrations, it said. The European Commission said in a response its original reform proposal was "more straightforward", but the policy was made more complex after political negotiations with member states.

