By EUOBSERVER

Intended to move the new German government in a more conservative direction and win back voters from the populist Alternative for Germany (AfD), new interior minister Horst Seehofer has picked up one the AfD slogans, saying in a Bild interview that "Islam doesn't belong to Germany". The former Bavarian leader rejected in the interview criticism that Merkel's new government, inaugurated on Wednesday, doesn't include any politicians with an immigrant background.