New interior minister: 'Islam doesn't belong to Germany'

Intended to move the new German government in a more conservative direction and win back voters from the populist Alternative for Germany (AfD), new interior minister Horst Seehofer has picked up one the AfD slogans, saying in a Bild interview that "Islam doesn't belong to Germany". The former Bavarian leader rejected in the interview criticism that Merkel's new government, inaugurated on Wednesday, doesn't include any politicians with an immigrant background.

Evacuated women from Libya arrive newly-pregnant

Niger has stopped all evacuations from Libya detention centres under an EU funded programme because so few are being resettled to Europe. Many of those that have been evacuated are pregnant, with some asking for HIV testing.

Merkel in Paris for eurozone reform talks

Angela Merkel - who started her fourth term as Germany's chancellor earlier this week - is wasting no time on big issues like eurozone reforms. On Friday she is meeting Emmanuel Macron where the two will seek common ground.

Commission rejects ombudsman criticism over Barroso case

The European Commission repeated that it followed the rules when its former head joined Goldman Sachs - and suggested it will not follow the EU Ombudsman's demand to refer the case back to the ethics committee.

