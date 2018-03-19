Monday

19th Mar 2018

Car industry 'increasingly nervous' about Brexit

Europe's car industry is "increasingly nervous" about Brexit, secretary-general Erik Jonnaert of the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (Acea) said on Monday. He presented an Acea position paper, which called for continued mutual recognition of regulatory certificates called 'type approvals', as well as a longer transitional period. But he noted that "everybody will be losing". "We need to prepare for the worst-case scenario," added Acea trade director Jonathan O'Riordan.

'Decisive step' in Brexit ahead of EU summit

The UK and the EU have reached a legal agreement on citizens' rights and the financial settlement, but with still little progress on the future of the Irish border.

Moria refugee camp is no place for people

Two years on from the highly-controversial EU-Turkey deal, many thousands of refugees are still trapped on Greek islands. One of them offers an open invitation to EU leaders to see their inhospitable conditions at the Moria refugee camp on Lesbos.

Selmayr case symptomatic, warns EU novel author

The controversy over the new EU Commission top civil servant is revealing of what is wrong with EU institutions and how they are blocked by national governments, says award-winning Austrian novelist Robert Menasse.

