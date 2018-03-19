By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission's plan to propose a new 'delivery model' for the common agriculture policy (CAP) needs to be made more specific, according to Joao Figueiredo, a member of the Court of Auditors. "It's not clear enough what is the delivery model," Figueiredo told journalists on Monday. The same day, agriculture ministers were meeting in Brussels to discuss the new model, which would give member states more flexibility of implementation.