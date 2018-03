By EUOBSERVER

MEPs and the Council agreed on Monday in a trilogue new rules for people posted to work in another EU state. If the worker stays more than 18 months, it will be the host country's rules on remuneration, set by law or certain collective agreements, that shall apply to the worker. Posting increased by 69% between 2010 and 2016, when there were 2.3 million posted workers in the EU.