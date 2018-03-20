By EUOBSERVER

A Facebook post by Norway's justice minister, Sylvi Listhaug, accusing the opposition Labour party of putting terrorists' rights above national security has triggered a no-confidence vote, which could bring down the country's minority government on Tuesday. The rightist Progress party minister took six days to take the post down. Prime minister Erna Solberg has said her cabinet would stand by Listhaug and resign if the no-confidence vote succeeded.