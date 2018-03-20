Tuesday

EU tries to find common candidate for top UN food job

By

EU agriculture ministers agreed a process on Monday (19 March) to determine their common candidate for the post of director-general at the United Nation's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Member states are invited to put forward their candidate before 2 May. The single EU candidate will then be selected in the margins of a ministerial agriculture meeting in June. In the past, multiple Europeans ran against each other.

US yet to push on Nord Stream 2 sanctions

Washington would still like to block a planned gas pipeline between Russia and Germany but is not yet considering hitting companies involved in the project.

EU mulls coercion to get refugee kids fingerprints

EU policy and law makers are ironing out final details of a legislative reform on collecting the fingerprints of asylum seekers and refugees, known as Eurodac. The latest plan includes possibly using coercion against minors, which one MEP calls "violence".

EU to probe UK 'election-rigging' firm

MEPs are to investigate whether UK firm Cambridge Analytica and Facebook misused private data to sway votes amid increasingly lurid revelations.

Opinion

'Denial' - is meat the new climate change?

The European Parliament's agriculture committee meets on Tuesday, with speculation that the EPP will vote against a report on the EU plant protein plan if it mentions switching away from animals to plant-based diets.

