By EUOBSERVER

Finland is hosting secretive talks between North Korea, South Korea and the United States, each represented by six delegates, at Koenigstedt Manor in Vantaa, close to Helsinki, reported Finnish public broadcaster Yle. Finland's role in the talks is limited, according to President Sauli Niinistoe. "There was a desire to come to Finland. We are happy to host and we hope that discussions will move things forward," he said.