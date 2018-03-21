By EUOBSERVER

Sylvi Listhaug resigned on Tuesday as Norway's justice minister over a Facebook post, saving the government lead by Erna Solberg from collapse. Listhaug represented the anti-immigration Progress Party, which is part of Norway's tripartite coalition government. A fresh Kantar TNS survey showed her party almost doubled support in the past month, from 9.8 percent to 20.6 percent, while 77 percent found stepping down was the right thing to do.