By EUOBSERVER

The German Federal Employment Agency paid in 2017 around €343 million in child benefits into accounts abroad, according to newspaper reports citing figures provided at request of the AfD parliamentary group. Child benefit payments abroad have increased almost tenfold since 2010, when €35.8m was paid, the figures showed. Most children lived in Poland (103,000), Croatia (17,000) and Romania (17,000). Some 34,000 German children living abroad also received the benefits.