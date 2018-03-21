By EUOBSERVER

Jordi Sanchez, the leader of the separatist movement the Catalan National Assembly (ANC), will not be candidate to become president of Catalonia's regional government, the region's parliament speaker Roger Torrent said on Wednesday. Sanchez, who has been in prison since October on charges of sedition, was the candidate put forward by Junts per Catalunya, the party of former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who is in exile in Belgium.