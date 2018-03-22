Thursday

44 leaders sign up for Africa free trade area deal

By

Leaders of 44 African countries on Wednesday signed the African Continental Free Trade Area to gradually phase out taxes on trade between African nations. Currently only 16 percent of Africa's trade takes place between countries on the continent, but it could jump to more than 50 percent if all 55 African nations join, the African leaders hope. However, two of Africa's biggest economies, Nigeria and South Africa, have not signed.

EU summit takes hard look at Russia

EU leaders will discuss Russian security threats in the wake of the UK attack, but will not adopt new sanctions at Thursday's summit.

Germany casts doubt on Austrian intelligence sharing

An Austrian police unit headed by a far-right town councilor and tasked to tackle street crime was sent to raid the offices and homes of people working for Austria's domestic intelligence agency - prompting German counterparts to review cooperation.

Analysis

EU praises Turkey on migrant deal despite Greek misery

The EU-Turkey deal was agreed two years ago in Brussels. Focus has largely been on reducing migrant flows across the Mediterranean and helping Syrian refugees in Turkey, while the plight of those on the Greek islands are ignored.

Whistleblower fears for life as US arrests Malta bank chair

US authorities have arrested the chair of the Maltese-registered Pilatus Bank for tax evasion. The bank facilitated political corruption in Malta but its whistleblower is now facing jail in Malta and fears for her life.

