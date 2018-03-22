Ticker
Italy's centre-right set to share top posts with 5-star movement
By EUOBSERVER
Italy's new parliament reconvenes on Friday for the first time since general elections on 4 March with the initial task being to elect speakers of Italy's two parliamentary houses. In a statement issued on Wednesday the centre-right claimed the right to name the upper house Senate speaker and said the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) should name the speaker of the lower house Chamber of Deputies, reported Ansa.