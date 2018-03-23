Ticker
Slovakia gets new government after journalist assassination
By EUOBSERVER
Slovakia's president, Andrej Kiska, appointed a new government on Thursday led by Peter Pellegrini, the former deputy prime minister. The new government has ministers from the same three-party coalition that stepped down last week following large street protests sparked by the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak. He reported on alleged Italian mafia ties to associates of former prime minister Robert Fico and his Smer Social Democracy party.