By EUOBSERVER

The Catalan parliament failed on Thursday to elect Jordi Turull, a former Catalan government spokesman, as a new president, after a last minute decision by the far-left CUP party to abstain in the vote. The party has only four seats in the 135-seat Catalan parliament. Sixty-four lawmakers voted in favour, sixty-five against and four abstained. The parliament is set to hold a second vote on Turull's candidacy within 48 hours.