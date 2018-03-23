Friday

23rd Mar 2018

EU leaders condemn Turkey for illegal actions in Aegean Sea

By

EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday unanimously condemned Turkey's "illegal actions in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea" and underlined its "full solidarity with Cyprus and Greece". The text agreed at the summit "urgently calls on Turkey" to respect "the sovereign rights of Cyprus to explore and exploit its natural resources". It comes after Turkish warships were ordered to prevent gas drilling commissioned by Cyprus's government.

Trump keeps EU leaders waiting on tariffs

European leaders postponed their reaction to US announcement that the EU would be exempted from tariffs on steel and aluminium. "The devil is often in the details", said the Belgian PM.

EU summit takes hard look at Russia

EU leaders will discuss Russian security threats in the wake of the UK attack, but will not adopt new sanctions at Thursday's summit.

Germany casts doubt on Austrian intelligence sharing

An Austrian police unit headed by a far-right town councilor and tasked to tackle street crime was sent to raid the offices and homes of people working for Austria's domestic intelligence agency - prompting German counterparts to review cooperation.

Analysis

EU praises Turkey on migrant deal despite Greek misery

The EU-Turkey deal was agreed two years ago in Brussels. Focus has largely been on reducing migrant flows across the Mediterranean and helping Syrian refugees in Turkey, while the plight of those on the Greek islands are ignored.

