Ticker
Macron support drops as public sector workers go on strike
By EUOBSERVER
The popularity of French president, Emmanuel Macron, has dropped to its lowest point so far in his presidency, according to a BVA poll by Orange, RTL and La Tribune on Friday. It comes a day after nationwide protests against Macron's labour and welfare reforms, with public sector workers, nurses and teachers taking to the streets in protest. Despite dropping three percent in March, Macron still has 40 percent support.