Ticker
Summit backs guidelines for future EU-UK talks
By EUOBSERVER
EU leaders at their summit on Friday (23 March) adopted the guidelines for negotiations on the future EU-UK relations. Talks on the relationship after Brexit will start in detail once the UK leaves the bloc in March 2019, but preliminary discussions kick off earlier. EU leaders also discussed how detailed the political declaration setting out that future relationship should be. The declaration will accompany the withdrawal treaty.