23rd Mar 2018

Summit backs guidelines for future EU-UK talks

EU leaders at their summit on Friday (23 March) adopted the guidelines for negotiations on the future EU-UK relations. Talks on the relationship after Brexit will start in detail once the UK leaves the bloc in March 2019, but preliminary discussions kick off earlier. EU leaders also discussed how detailed the political declaration setting out that future relationship should be. The declaration will accompany the withdrawal treaty.

EU data chiefs rally behind UK over Cambridge Analytica

EU leaders at a Brussels summit demand social networks and digital platforms guarantee transparency and privacy. Their call comes amid growing backlash against Facebook and Cambridge Analytica over voter manipulation.

Trump keeps EU leaders waiting on tariffs

European leaders postponed their reaction to US announcement that the EU would be exempted from tariffs on steel and aluminium. "The devil is often in the details", said the Belgian PM.

EU summit takes hard look at Russia

EU leaders will discuss Russian security threats in the wake of the UK attack, but will not adopt new sanctions at Thursday's summit.

