By EUOBSERVER

Spain's Supreme Tribunal on Friday charged 13 Catalan separatist politicians for rebellion, over the organisation of the 1 October 2017 independence referendum in Catalonia. Those indicted include the region's former leader Carles Puigdemont, deputy Oriol Junqueras, foreign minister Raul Romeva, and the former speaker of the Catalan parliament Carme Forcadell, as well as the deputy leader of the Republican Left party, Marta Rovira, who fled Spain this morning.